There are 104 winners across 25 categories, highlighting a huge range of class-leading products, from high-end speakers to affordable amplifiers, budget headphones to top-of-the-range turntables, multi-room speakers to 4K HDR TVs.

Sony takes nine What Hi-Fi? Awards this year, with winners including its first 4K HDR OLED TV, the KD-65A1, the UBP-X800 4K Blu-ray player, and the PS-HX500 USB turntable. The Sony WF-1000X also wins the first ever What Hi-Fi? Award for a ‘truly wireless’ pair of headphones.

You can see the full list of 104 winners on our dedicated What Hi-Fi? Awards microsite.

There are plenty of British brands winning, too, with Rega scooping six Awards for its amplifiers and turntables, and Monitor Audio earning four thanks to its excellent stereo speakers and surround sound systems.

KEF meanwhile marries traditional audio know-how with cutting-edge technology to deliver a complete music system in a pair of speakers - the KEF LS50 Wireless wins our Award for best all-in-one music system over £1000.

AKG takes four of the 14 Awards available for headphones, where there are in-ear, over-ear, noise-cancelling and wireless models recognised. Bowers & Wilkins, Beyerdynamic, Sennheiser and Shure are also headphone winners.

Elsewhere Apple holds off the competition to win smartphone of the year with the iPhone 8 Plus thanks to its excellent sound quality, Amazon Prime Video beats Netflix to win the Award for best video streaming service, and Tidal takes the title for best music service.

The What Hi-Fi? Awards will be celebrated on 15th November at an event in central London, where the overall Products of the Year for each category will also be revealed. The Temptation Award, Readers’ Award, Innovation of the Year, Hall of Fame winner and Outstanding Contribution Award will also be announced.

