Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s Vinyl Week!

With Record Store Day spinning into our consciousness as it returns to its traditional April spot this Saturday (23rd), we at What Hi-Fi? are celebrating the occasion with a week of special vinyl and turntable news, reviews and features.

Kicking off today, What Hi-Fi?'s Vinyl Week in association with Technics won't only fully prepare you for your weekend's Record Store Day grab but also get you in the mood to lower that stylus, recline your favourite armchair and spend some quality time with your record collection.

We have everything from how-to guides and definitive best-of lists for those in a position to shop, set up or tweak their system in order to get it to its very best. There are four hot-off-the-press reviews of record players and cartridges, too, including the first deck from veteran Dual to have passed through our test room doors in years.

We're also sharing with you our pick of the best 2022 RSD releases – exclusive to the event and limited in number – including where you'll be able to find them on the day. You can even look forward to an interview with a former Premier League referee who opened up his own record shop. There'll be a quiz too, of course, and much more besides!

This year's Record Store Day will be the first in two years to follow the traditional format whereby record stores around the world stock themselves with a number of special 'RSD releases', available exclusively that April weekend and in-store. Because of You Know What, Record Store Day in 2020 and 2021 were forced to go online and be split into multiple dates, somewhat diluting the annual brick and mortar event experience, so it feels extra crucial that we show as much support as we all can for the stores this year.

The good news is that records themselves are in a good place. Vinyl sales in the UK are at their highest level in over 30 years (Entertainment Retailers Association), while in the US records revenue has grown to $1bn for the first time since 1986 (Recording Industry Association of America) following a 15th consecutive year of growth.

So, let's make it 16 years, shall we?

