Rega unveils limited edition turntable to celebrate Record Store Day 2022

In the words of Tom Jones, “it’s not unusual” for Rega to launch a turntable in partnership with Record Store Day. So, we’re pleased to see another limited edition deck on the way for 2022, to help celebrate the 15th anniversary of the vinyl extravaganza. This year the event takes place on the 23rd April 2022, so if it isn’t already, mark the date in your calendar!

Back to the deck in question, and if you were wondering if it’s based on an existing model in Rega’s line-up, you’d be right. It’s based on the Rega Planar 1, a five-star What Hi-Fi? Award-winner that features a low noise 24v motor, handmade RB110 tonearm and Rega Carbon cartridge. Rega will also be throwing in 50 special tickets with random RSD decks which will each entitle the finder to a special artist-signed book.

The RSD 15th Anniversary Planar 1 costs £299 and will only be available in-store on the day, so you might want to head to your local participating record store or Rega dealer early, just to make sure you get your hands on one.

A Rega spokesperson said “this is our 9th year as audio and turntable sponsors of RSDUK and we have seen this fantastic event continue to grow and evolve year on year. We are always delighted to play our small part in supporting the independent record stores and we are excited to bring back the RSD special edition turntable to celebrate the 15th anniversary.”

We’ve already had a heads-up on the limited edition releases we can expect to see launch on RSD 2022. Expect vinyl from artists such as David Bowie, Dire Straits, Elton John, Elvis Presley, Madonna and Taylor Swift among others. You can find the full list on the Record Store Day UK website.

