Record Store Day 2022 releases revealed: Elvis, Bowie and Dire Straits among limited edition releases

The full list of Record Store Day 2022 UK releases has been revealed, so it's time to start making a note of the vinyl you want to pick up on 23rd April.

This year's list features a mix of marquee acts – Madonna, The Rolling Stones, Elton John, David Bowie, Elvis Presley and Taylor Swift – alongside rising stars and indie legends.

Rock fans will be treated to a 40th Anniversary edition of Dire Straits' Love Over Gold), as well as a brand new 2 x LP compilation of classic Patti Smith tracks from 1974 -1996, including Gloria, Because The Night, Dancing Barefoot and People Have The Power.

Record Store Day regular and vinyl fan Billy Bragg, who has been involved since the event began in 2007, is also on board (he's readying a coloured vinyl version of the 30th anniversary edition of his debut album).

Elsewhere, emerging talent PinkPantheress – winner of BBC Radio 1's Sound of 2022 – will be releasing her 2021 mixtape To hell with It.

The bedroom pop singer-songwriter said: "I hope that fans enjoy listening to this record as it was intended, through some vintage speakers. Records are such an important part of music history and the reason a lot of people were able to inspire the artists we love today."

Other artists involved in the day include Beth Orton, Blur, The Cure, Deacon Blue, Everything But The Girl, Fatboy Slim, Fun Boy Three, Miles Davis, Pixies, Prince, St. Vincent, Supergrass, Tangerine Dream and U2.

In all, Record Store Day 2022 will consist of hundreds of exclusive releases available in more than 260 independent record stores throughout the UK. Better keep that highlighter handy...

For the full list, head over to the Record Store Day UK website.

