Turntable deal alert! Save £80 on this award-winning vinyl system

Pro-ject's five-star, feature-rich deck is 16% off at Sevenoaks

Pro-Ject Juke Box E
The Pro-Ject Juke Box E is something of a rarity, an all-in-one system that demands very few compromises. It's a record player – based on Pro-Ject’s well-regarded Primary turntable – that’s also tricked out with an Ortofon OM 5E cartridge, amplification (25W per channel into 8 ohms) and Bluetooth receiver. Its warm, entertaining sound garnered a What Hi-Fi? Award at its launch price of £499, and now it's reduced to £419 at Sevenoaks (opens in new tab). Talk about a five-star bargain...

You’ll find stereo RCA outputs at line level and pre-amp/phono level at the back of the deck, plus a corresponding stereo RCA line-level input. There are also left/right speaker outputs and a socket for the Bluetooth receiver. 

The Pro-Ject Juke Box E carries the brand’s sonic signature of easy-going fidelity, establishing a decently spacious soundstage, sitting on the warm side of neutral.

Despite its ease of use, it’s worth noting the Juke Box E isn’t the out-and-out loudest system we’ve ever heard, so proper consideration should be given to speaker sensitivity.

Given its price (opens in new tab), this is an all-in-one system that offers a level of functionality that would be difficult to replicate using individual components for this sort of money.

If space is at a premium and funds are (relatively) tight, or both, this is a deal (opens in new tab)that's definitely worth taking advantage of.

Mary Stone

Mary is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi? and has over a decade of experience working as a sound engineer mixing live events, music and theatre. Her mixing credits include productions at The National Theatre and in the West End, as well as original musicals composed by Mark Knopfler, Tori Amos, Guy Chambers, Howard Goodall and Dan Gillespie Sells. 