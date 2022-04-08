Turntable deal alert! Save £80 on this award-winning vinyl system

The Pro-Ject Juke Box E is something of a rarity, an all-in-one system that demands very few compromises. It's a record player – based on Pro-Ject’s well-regarded Primary turntable – that’s also tricked out with an Ortofon OM 5E cartridge, amplification (25W per channel into 8 ohms) and Bluetooth receiver. Its warm, entertaining sound garnered a What Hi-Fi? Award at its launch price of £499, and now it's reduced to £419 at Sevenoaks (opens in new tab). Talk about a five-star bargain...

You’ll find stereo RCA outputs at line level and pre-amp/phono level at the back of the deck, plus a corresponding stereo RCA line-level input. There are also left/right speaker outputs and a socket for the Bluetooth receiver.

The Pro-Ject Juke Box E carries the brand’s sonic signature of easy-going fidelity, establishing a decently spacious soundstage, sitting on the warm side of neutral.

Despite its ease of use, it’s worth noting the Juke Box E isn’t the out-and-out loudest system we’ve ever heard, so proper consideration should be given to speaker sensitivity.

Given its price (opens in new tab), this is an all-in-one system that offers a level of functionality that would be difficult to replicate using individual components for this sort of money.

If space is at a premium and funds are (relatively) tight, or both, this is a deal (opens in new tab)that's definitely worth taking advantage of.

