Audio-Technica AT-LPW30BK is a sleek all-black budget turntable

And it's here just in time for Vinyl Week!

Audio Technica AT-LPW30BK
(Image credit: Audio Technica )

Audio Technica has just announced a voguish new black edition of the AT-LPW30 manual belt drive turntable, the AT-LPW30BK.

Developed in Tokyo and built on 60 years of expertise in creating high-fidelity equipment, Audio Technica tells us the LPW30BK turntable is designed to deliver optimal high-fidelity audio reproduction from vinyl with a sleek, sophisticated style.

The two-speed deck features a wood veneer plinth with a black finish to offer sophisticated, minimalist styling while promising to limit low-frequency acoustic feedback. 

You can connect it directly to speakers, thanks to its built-in preamplifier, and the deck also features an anti-resonance die-cast aluminium platter and is supplied with a rubber mat. 

The straight tonearm includes a hydraulically damped lift control, lockable rest, and comes with an AT-HS4 headshell and AT-VM95C dual moving magnet cartridge with 0.6mm conical stylus – a cartridge that is compatible with any VM95 series replacement stylus.

Audio Technica's AT-LPW30BK is a timely companion for both Vinyl Week and Record Store Day 2022, allowing its new owners hours of enjoyment with their favourite (and likely growing collection of) vinyl records.

The Audio-Technica AT-LPW30BK is available from today, 20th April, priced just £290 / €339 (roughly $379 or AU$510). 

