Walmart offers $100 32in TV during Amazon Prime Day

It's not all about big-screen TVs on Amazon Prime Day. If you're looking for a smaller set - say for the kitchen or den - you can pick up a 32in screen for around $100.
Walmart is offering the Polaroid 32T2H HD TV at a very competitive $99.99 today. It's an LCD screen with a direct LED backlight, Dolby Audio, two HDMIs and Polaroid Smart TV functionality including Netflix and YouTube.
It may not have all the top-level specs such as 4K and HDR, but this regular HD set could be ideal if you want a second TV for the kids or another room in the house.
If you can stretch your budget to around $400, Walmart has two other tempting half price TV offers: a 43in, 4K Sony Bravia X800E down to a very competitive $399 from $798, and the same model in a 49in screen size at just $439 (reduced from $898).
Both are 2017 models but still have Ultra High-Definition resolution, HDR (High Dynamic range), Sony's 4K X-Reality Pro engine, Triluminous display and Android TV smarts. Looks like a bit of a bargain to us.
A 50% reduction in the price of this Sony Bravia UHD TV is not to be ignored. Sony is one of the top brands in TV tech and this looks like a good deal.
A decent-sized UHD screen at a great price. It may not be the newest model, but at this price, who cares?