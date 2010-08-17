An update will be available from tomorrow, August 18, for the BDP-S470 and BDP-S570, while testing continues on a fix for the BDP-S370. This is expected to be released, subject to satisfactorily passing testing, toward the end of this month.

We'll update this story as soon as we have a firm date.

If you've been suffering from sound drop-outs from some Sony products when connected directly to a TV, then you'll be pleased to hear a software fix will be released tomorrow.

Forum readers will be well aware of the issue, which affects Sony BDP-S370, 'S470 and 'S570 according to the update from Sony.

There are two methods for updating: connect to the Internet for a network update or make an upgrade disc from the download on the Sony Support website.

