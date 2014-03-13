Toshiba has announced a new line-up of three Blu-ray players for 2014: the BDX1500 budget model; the value-added BDX2550; and the high-end BDX5500 model.

The BDX5500 is capable of Full HD playback, as well as being able to upscale content to near Ultra HD quality. The Japanese manufacturer claims the picture will have "life-like definition with breathtaking clarity."

Blu-ray 3D playback is also available on the BDX5500, which Toshiba claims is able to produce "a greater depth of field, enriched colour and more realistic scenes."

Meanwhile, the BDX2550 (above) and BDX1550 provide a "crisp, clear Full HD brilliance" and both feature an Ethernet port for connecting to the Internet.

The BDX5500 also has built-in wi-fi. From this, users are able to access Toshiba's Smart services – including apps sich as YouTube, BBC iPlayer and Netflix.

The BDX5500 also features wi-fi certified Miracast, allowing users to send content from their smartphone, tablet or laptop to their TV, via the Blu-ray player.

A media player is available on all models, meaning you can plug in a USB stick or external hard drive via the USB port and view stored content on your TV.

The high-end BDX5500 sports a new, light silver square design with slot-in drive and touch controls. The other two sport a traditional Blu-ray player design in matt black. All players have one HDMI output, one USB 2.0 input and HDMI-CEC.

All three Toshiba Blu-ray players from the company's new range will be available in the second quarter of 2014, launching alongside the new Toshiba 2014 TVs. The BDX1550 is expected to cost £55, the BDX2550 £70 and the BDX5500 £120.

by Max Langridge

