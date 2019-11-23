This five-star Panasonic is the best Black Friday Blu-ray player deal so far

If the one thing you're after during Black Friday 2019 is a cheap 4K Blu-ray player deal, then this is the moment you've been waiting for. The five-star Panasonic DP-UB150EB is on sale for just £99.

Panasonic's entry-level disc spinner usually sits closer to the £130-mark and even at that price it gained top-marks in our recent 4K Blu-ray player review.

Panasonic DP-UB150EB £127 £99 at Amazon

There is no better 4K Blu-ray deal at this price, and that was when it was at £127. This five-star special is your only choice at under £100 and it's a very good choice too. It delivers an excellent picture and audio production and supports 4K playback through USB.View Deal

The Panasonic DP-UB150EB is very much a no-frills device but that's absolutely no problem given the quality of the picture and the audio that it can produce and the stunning low price.

It's compact, lightweight and very easy to fit underneath your screen, and will upscale video from both DVDs and standard Blu-rays into a 4K image for your display as well as play native 4K discs too. There's also a handy USB 2.0 slot on the front for playing videos at up to 4K resolution which you may have stored on a USB key or external HDD.

Audio-wise, this player can decode up to 7.1 channels or pass on the audio as bitstream if you have an AVR to take the sound to Dolby Atmos and beyond.

You won't find a player of this quality for any less during Black Friday 2019.

MORE: