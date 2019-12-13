Latest Apple iPad discounted again in last-minute Amazon deal

Don't look now but the latest Apple iPad is on sale over at Amazon in the build up to Christmas. Currently one of the retailer's Last Minute Deals, the 2019 iPad 10.2in (Wi-Fi only, 32GB) has dropped from £349 to £298.99.

Apple iPad 10.2in £349 $298.99 at Amazon

Apple's newest iPad baby is discounted in one of Amazon's Last Minute Deals. Yes, you read that correctly. It's 10.2 inches of Apple 2019 iPad complete with iPadOS and A10 Fusion chip. Yes, this is the 32GB model (not the 128GB), but it's still a great deal on a brand-new Apple tablet.View Deal

The brand-new iPad boasts a larger 10.2-inch retina LED-backlit display with IPS technology, an upgrade from its 2018-launched predecessor. It's an Apple tablet aimed at business users and creatives, with the added support for a full-size keyboard and pencil (sold separately).

Under the hood is an A10 Fusion chip with 64-bit architecture and embedded M10 coprocessor, and it runs iPadOS – a variant of Apple's 2019 iOS 13, optimized specifically for the iPad. You also get an 8MP rear camera with 1080p HD video recording at 30fps, and a 1.2MP FaceTime HD front snapper.

Our advice: this is likely the best iPad deal you'll see before Christmas.

