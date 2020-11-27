The 10 best hi-fi and audio deals available this Black Friday

This year's Black Friday sales are well under way, and you can save big on core hi-fi products from brands such as Bowers & Wilkins, Marantz and KEF.

The deals include best-ever prices on multiple Award winners – current and previous – including the B&W 606 and ELAC Debut B5.2 bookshelf speakers, Cyrus SoundKey DAC and Sony Walkman NW-A55L portable music player.

For a full list of hi-fi deals currently available from UK retailers, head to our main Black Friday hi-fi and audio deals page, but here we've rounded up the 10 best we've found to help you save time and bag that all important bargain.

10 best hi-fi and audio deals online now

2019 Award winner B&W 606 speakers £549 £339 at Peter Tyson

Save £210 on these Award-winning Bowers & Wilkins speakers, which combine great looks with class-leading sound. They're a great size and deliver an upbeat and entertaining sound.

KEF Q350 speakers £499 £399 at Sevenoaks

A previous Award-winner, the Q350s remain a good option, especially with a healthy discount. They deliver a level of clarity and refined detail that is impressive at this price point. You can save 20% on speaker cable when you buy, too.

Award winner ELAC Debut B5.2 standmount speakers £310 £249 at Richer Sounds

Our very favourite budget speakers now come with a very tidy discount. Elac may have come up with a pair to replace these in 2020 but the B5.2 are still What Hi-Fi? Award-winners and simply the best performers at this price.View Deal

Marantz CD6006 UK Edition £449 £350 at Amazon

This 2019 Award-winning CD player has a crisp, exciting, insightful sound that's more informative than the standard version. Add in a solid build, smart finish and extensive connections, and this is a quality, well-featured player on a great deal.

Award winners Cyrus soundKey DAC £100 £59 at Richer Sounds

The Cyrus soundKey is a handy little USB DAC and headphone amp that will greatly improve on the sound coming from your laptop, and giving you What Hi-Fi? Award-winning sound in your pocket.View Deal

Sony PS-HX500 record player £449 £269 at Sevenoaks

If you want to archive your vinyl as hi-res digital audio files, this Sony turntable will allow you to do just that. Not only does it boast this useful tech, the PS-HX500 sounds sensational for the money. And it's now available with a solid saving at Sevenoaks.

Audio-Technica AT-LP5X USB turntable £349 £299 at Richer Sounds

Audio-Technica’s original AT-LP5 turntable was a winner. This LP5x model now comes with an easier to fit cartridge, a built-in phono stage for both MC and MM and it even sounds a little cleaner than its predecessor. Winner.View Deal

Audio-Technica AT-LP3 £199 £149 at Currys

The AT-P3 is an automatic turntable which makes it a fuss-free entry-level option but it's also easily upgraded. Now available with a tidy £50 discount.View Deal

Marantz PM7000N amp + streamer £999 £895 at Sevenoaks

A £100 saving on a 2020 What Hi-Fi? Awards winner is not to be sniffed at, and this Marantz is a really special piece of kit. It's a practical, well furnished just-add-speakers streaming system that really impressed us with its entertaining performance.