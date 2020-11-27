The 10 best hi-fi and audio deals available this Black Friday

This year's Black Friday sales are well under way, and you can save big on core hi-fi products from brands such as Bowers & Wilkins, Marantz and KEF.
The deals include best-ever prices on multiple Award winners – current and previous – including the B&W 606 and ELAC Debut B5.2 bookshelf speakers, Cyrus SoundKey DAC and Sony Walkman NW-A55L portable music player.
For a full list of hi-fi deals currently available from UK retailers, head to our main Black Friday hi-fi and audio deals page, but here we've rounded up the 10 best we've found to help you save time and bag that all important bargain.
- View the best Black Friday UK deals across all categories
10 best hi-fi and audio deals online now
B&W 606 speakers
£549 £339 at Peter Tyson
Save £210 on these Award-winning Bowers & Wilkins speakers, which combine great looks with class-leading sound. They're a great size and deliver an upbeat and entertaining sound.View Deal
KEF Q350 speakers
£499 £399 at Sevenoaks
A previous Award-winner, the Q350s remain a good option, especially with a healthy discount. They deliver a level of clarity and refined detail that is impressive at this price point. You can save 20% on speaker cable when you buy, too.View Deal
ELAC Debut B5.2 standmount speakers
£310 £249 at Richer Sounds
Our very favourite budget speakers now come with a very tidy discount. Elac may have come up with a pair to replace these in 2020 but the B5.2 are still What Hi-Fi? Award-winners and simply the best performers at this price.View Deal
Marantz CD6006 UK Edition
£449 £350 at Amazon
This 2019 Award-winning CD player has a crisp, exciting, insightful sound that's more informative than the standard version. Add in a solid build, smart finish and extensive connections, and this is a quality, well-featured player on a great deal.View Deal
Cyrus soundKey DAC
£100 £59 at Richer Sounds
The Cyrus soundKey is a handy little USB DAC and headphone amp that will greatly improve on the sound coming from your laptop, and giving you What Hi-Fi? Award-winning sound in your pocket.View Deal
Sony PS-HX500 record player
£449 £269 at Sevenoaks
If you want to archive your vinyl as hi-res digital audio files, this Sony turntable will allow you to do just that. Not only does it boast this useful tech, the PS-HX500 sounds sensational for the money. And it's now available with a solid saving at Sevenoaks.View Deal
Audio-Technica AT-LP5X USB turntable
£349 £299 at Richer Sounds
Audio-Technica’s original AT-LP5 turntable was a winner. This LP5x model now comes with an easier to fit cartridge, a built-in phono stage for both MC and MM and it even sounds a little cleaner than its predecessor. Winner.View Deal
Audio-Technica AT-LP3
£199 £149 at Currys
The AT-P3 is an automatic turntable which makes it a fuss-free entry-level option but it's also easily upgraded. Now available with a tidy £50 discount.View Deal
Marantz PM7000N amp + streamer
£999 £895 at Sevenoaks
A £100 saving on a 2020 What Hi-Fi? Awards winner is not to be sniffed at, and this Marantz is a really special piece of kit. It's a practical, well furnished just-add-speakers streaming system that really impressed us with its entertaining performance.View Deal
Sony Walkman NW-A55L £180 £156 at Amazon
Save on this class-leading hi-res music player from Sony, part of an Award-winning stable in portable audio electronics.View Deal
- View all the best Black Friday hi-fi and audio deals
- Take a look at the best Black Friday speaker deals