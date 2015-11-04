The Fjord Mini is the end result, a portable speaker that offers up to 8 hours of battery life and comes with NFC pairing for Bluetooth music playback.

Having first come to our attention with radios like the Tangent Trio DAB, the company has turned its attention to easy-on-the-eye wireless speakers, such as the Tangent Classic.

Now the portfolio is bolstered with this portable speaker. The internal battery can be charged via the supplied dock or directly from mains power, and thanks to a mic it can double as a speaker for hands-free calls.

There's no sign of a remote control, the speaker instead relying on touch sensitive controls on the device itself, as well as the controls on your Bluetooth music source, of course.

The Fjord Mini measures 21 x 9 x 9cm (HWD), delivers 20 watts of power from two speakers, and comes supplied with a docking station, charge cable and power supply. It's due on sale in the UK last month and will cost £150.

See all our Tangent reviews