Sound United is a portfolio company of Charlesbank Capital Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm. More pertinently, and more excitingly, Sound United has just added Montreal-based Classé Audio to its burgeoning roster of home cinema and hi-fi brands.

Classé Audio was previously owned and distributed by Bowers & Wilkins. "Acquiring Classé Audio demonstrates Sound United's continued focus on catering to our customers, who crave performance and innovation. This acquistion [continues] Sound United's evolution as a premium player," says Sound United CEO Kevin Duffy.

"Ultimately, this is an excellent opportunity for Classé employees, customers and strategic partners to bring our energy and ideas to the forefront," adds Classé Audio President Dave Nauber.

As well as Denon and Marantz, Sound United owns (among others) Polk Audio, Definitive Technology and Boston Acoustics.

