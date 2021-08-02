Sony X95J flagship LED TV range now available to buy

Sony's top LED TV range for the year is now available to buy in the two biggest sizes, with the smaller 65in model "coming soon" according to Sony. Although the price for the last of these has not been announced, expect to pay around £2000.

All three panel sizes are currently available in the shops in the US, priced at $1800, $3000 and $4500. The ticket tags on the two available UK versions are remarkably similar numbers with the 75in Sony KD-75X95J at £3500 and the 85in Sony KD-85X95J £4500.

It seems a reasonable guess that the 65in Sony KD-75X95J will come in at between £1800-2300. The lower end of that would be nice but don't hold your breath. Last year's Sony LED flagship, the Sony KD-65XH9505 came in at £1999/$1699.

If that budget doesn't suit your needs, then the X90J is a more affordable Sony full-array LED TV series which starts at £1149/$1300. Equally, you can go more premium with the Sony A80J and A90J OLEDs or the Sony Z9J 8K TV.

The X95J features Sony's Cognitive Processor XR – a picture processor that aims to add a more human perspective and enhancement to each sound and frame – as well as the full-array 4K HDR panel with X-Wide Angle and X-Anti-Reflection technologies.

It's IMAX Enhanced-certified and has much of the premium look and feel of the top Sony TVs for the year. The X95J comes with an aluminium, backlit, voice remote control as well as the super-skinny Seamless Edge Bezel design. There's a three-way stand on the two bigger panel sizes with a central position not required for the smaller 65in variant.

The X95J gets the slight step-down version of the Sony Contrast Booster technology, XR Contrast Booster 10, which is designed to boost peak brightness while maintaining well exposed whites and blacks in the image. X95J owners also get 12 months' access to Sony's Bravia CORE high bitrate streaming service with credits for five film purchases.

Like all the sets in the Sony 2021 TV range, the X95J gets Sony's Ambient Optimization technology, Dolby Vision HDR, AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth with A2DP. There are HDMI 2.1 features, such as 4K 120fps, VRR (when available) and ALLM, and the Google TV platform.

