Both models feature an in-line remote control that puts volume, play/pause and skip track buttons within your reach, while an integrated microphone allows you to chat hands-free without removing the earphones.

All models are compatible with iPod Shuffle (3rd generation); iPod Nano (4th, 5th generations); iPod Classic 120GB/160GB (2009); iPod Touch (2nd generation) and iPhone 3GS.

The MDR-EX300iP in-ear headphones (pictured) feature a 13.5mm Neodymium driver and come with four different sizes of earbud. Available in black, you'll also get a leather carry case to keep them safe.

Also new is the MDR-E10iP open-design earphones, yours in a choice of pink, gold, blue or grey. They come with 'soft ear-pads' that claim to be 'a great fit for smaller ears'.

These two new earphones will be available from May and will join the MDR-EX38iP earphones in Sony's 'iPhone-ready' range.

