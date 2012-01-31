Sony claims more than ten million items of 3D content worldwide have been viewed on its 3D Experience channel in the last six months.

3D Experience is a free, on-demand streaming service available through the firm's 3D capable Bravia LCD TVs, 3D Blu-ray players and 3D Blu-ray home cinema systems.

The service launched in July 2011 in five countries, and is now available in 58 countries. There are currently 50 3D titles available, with plans to expand to 100 by spring 2012.

Material shown in 3D includes video clips and trial content such as films, music, sports, PS3 games and documentaries. Highlights from Sony Pictures include clips from unreleased titles such as The Amazing Spider-Man and Arthur Christmas.

