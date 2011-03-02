At the top of the range is the MDR-Z1000, a pro monitor on-ear pair designed for studio use. Rugged, lightweight and built using “cutting edge” materials, they feature a newly developed Liquid Crystal Polymer diaphragm.

Sony believes this light and rigid material delivers clearer, more natural-sounding high and mid-range performance.

Moving down the range is the MDR-ZX700, more closed on-ear phones, and the MDR-EX series, earbud headphones with a large 13.5mm driver and a design that stops them falling out of your ears.

No pricing details have been revealed just yet, but all Sony's new headphones will be available later this month.

