Sennheiser headphones deal: lowest price ever for Momentum 2.0 in-ears

If you want a cheap pair of five-star, Award-winning in-ear headphones, then look no further.

The Sennheiser Momentum in-ear buds are an old favourite of ours that started out life at £90 back in 2017. Well, they're still going strong and over time their price has dropped down to around £60 and more recently £50.

Now you can pick up a pair for just £40. Amazon has the red iOS version of these headphones, while Richer Sounds is stocking the black Android version, both at this ridiculously low price.

In our review, we praised the Sennheiser Momentum 2.0's "comfortable fit, attractive design, wonderfully clear and detailed sound, tight, full-bodied bass and expressive mids and highs". So great was our admiration that we couldn't really think of anything bad to say about them at £90, so at £40 it would be rude not to, right?

