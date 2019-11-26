Save £30 on the Sonos Move in the Black Friday sales

We may be a few days away from the big day itself, but we have already seen some Sonos Black Friday deals worth shouting about. Or perhaps whispering, should you want to make sure you take advantage of the discounts yourself.

This one is for the Sonos Move, one of the newest members of the Sonos multi-room family and the first Sonos speaker to be portable and offer Bluetooth streaming. Like the sound of that? You can shave £30 off the price tag today.

The newest Sonos speaker is also the first Sonos speaker to be portable and offer Bluetooth streaming. The Sonos Move is now widely available for a £30 saving as part of the Sonos Black Friday deals.View Deal

When we reviewed the Sonos Move, we were somewhat surprised. For the first portable Sonos speaker, we expected something like a Sonos One with a battery pack, or possibly something even smaller, more portable and more affordable, few could have predicted that we’d get something bigger and more expensive than the Apple HomePod.

Despite the size and price, for the Sonos fan who’s been longing for a do-it-all speaker that’s as at home in a garden as it is in a bedroom, the Move is pretty much ideal. And now you can save some money in the process.