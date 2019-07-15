Save nearly $400 on this 65in Sony 4K smart TV on Amazon Prime Day

It may be last year's model, but this Sony XBR65X850F is a fully-specced LCD/LED 4K HDR model with all the bells and whistles. And on Amazon Prime Day you can save $396 over the previously discounted Amazon price.

Sony XBR65X850F 4K TV was $1245 now just $849 at Amazon

A big discount on a big-brand TV which will look great in any home. Snap one up while you can. Deal only lasts for 48 hours.View Deal

In addition to that 65in ultra high definition (4K) screen, you get high dynamic range capability, Sony's MotionFlow XR technology, a Triluminos display, compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Home, wi-fi, four HDMI inputs, three USBs and Sony's X1 processor.

4K X-Reality Pro technology upscales non-4K content to match the resolution of the screen. While not the flagship model in Sony's 4K TV range, it's a smart looking and well kitted out set at an amazing price.

• Best Amazon Prime Day US deals 2019