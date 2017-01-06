Revo, manufacturers of beautifully built and great sounding radios, has just announced its first wireless speaker at CES: the Revo SoundStage.

An 80W Class D amplifier powers the wireless speaker, which is capable of delivering 2.1 stereo sound from its one-box unit thanks to twin 9cm BMR flat-panel drivers and a 15cm ported subwoofer driver.

The SoundStage features Bluetooth 4.2 with aptX for better quality wireless streaming, and USB charging so you can top up your smartphone as you play tunes. Physical connections include stereo RCA, 3.5mm auxiliary and digital optical inputs.

The cabinet design follows in the footprints of other Revo products, such as the Award-winning SuperConnect radio, with a hand-crafted American walnut cabinet, aluminium front grille and a rotary dial on top.

The SoundStage will be available from April, priced £400. We hope to get our hands on a unit in the near future, so stay tuned for our review.

