Prime Day TV deal: Save 40% on 65in Philips 4K HDR TV

Possibly the best deal we’ve seen on an Amazon Prime Day TV, there’s a 40 per cent discount on the 65in Philips 65PUS7303 4K HDR TV until midnight Tuesday 16th July.

Normally £1300, this HDR-enabled, Philips Ambilight TV is down to a gorgeous £785, offering bags of features and plenty of panel inches per pound.

The 50in model of this set is very similar to the What Hi-Fi? Award winner for 2018, so this deal here represents a stone cold bargain.

Philips 65PUS7303 4K HDR TV £1300 £785 at Amazon A top-spec TV in 65 inch size, this set comes with 40% off for Amazon Prime Day. Ambilight 3 technology is here along with Android TV, Chromecast built in and a two-year warranty. View Deal

The Philips 65PUS7303/12 comes with Android TV complete with Google Assistant and apps through the Play Store. Chromecast is also built in for added streaming which is handy because there’s a few missing apps on the Philips platform including ITV Hub, All 4 and My5. There’s also a two-year warranty.

Round the back there are four HDMI connections, two USBs, component ports, optical out, ethernet, a headphone socket; more or less everything you need, including wi-fi.

And, if you’ve never used Ambilight before, then prepare for a good time. This set has Ambilight 3 technology with three sides of LEDs on the bezel which light up your back wall in the same colour as what’s on-screen for added immersive viewing.

MORE:

Best Amazon Prime Day deals

Prime Day TV deals