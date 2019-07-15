Prime Day deal: Save $110 on Sony noise-cancelling headphones

Sony WH-CH700N noise-cancelling headphones have been slashed to less than half-price for Amazon Prime Day.

Now down to just $89, these wireless over-ears are very decent all-rounders with 30 hours of playback on a single charge and just the ticket for your morning commute. They offer some detailed and punchy playback with a good dollop of weighty bass and just enough noise-cancelling thrown in to take the edge off the crowd.

Sony WH-CH700N wireless headphones $198 $89 on Amazon With more than $100 off these noise-cancelling headphones, they've gone from solid 4-star to something of a must-buy. Their punchy sound and solid features are way more than you could expect at this price. With 30 hours of playback life, they're ready for all occasions.View Deal

More to the point, now with 55 per cent hacked off, they’re something of a steal.

They’re very cushioned and incredibly comfortable which makes them very good for long plane journeys and they’re also Alex-enabled meaning that you can make calls and control your music without having to reach into your pocket for your mobile phone.

They also come with NFC technology for one-button pairing with nearby devices. The deal ends on midnight on 16 July or when stocks run out.

