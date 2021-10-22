Panasonic to halt in-house production of TVs

Panasonic will no longer produce TVs in-house at its factory in the Czech Republic according to a report from FlatpanelsHD.

The company will continue to develop and release new TV models under the Panasonic name in 2022, but production will be outsourced to an as yet un-named external partner.

Panasonic already uses outside manufacturers for some of its lower-cost models, having already ended its production in Vietnam and India earlier this year. It was widely reported at the time that the company had struck a deal with Chinese firm TCL Electronics for the production of its small and mid-size TVs by the end of the 2021 financial year.

The brand's higher-end models, including LCDs and OLEDs, have continued to be made at its Pilsen facility, which was established in 1996 and employs around 1000 people. The site will reportedly be scaled back but continue to produce video products such as Blu-ray players.

In a statement to FlatpanelsHD, Panasonic said, "this week we have received the information internally that we will move the production of our future TV models from the factory in the Czech Republic to an external partner.

“We will continue our investment in TV and offer many new models in 2022, and all product development in both Japan and in Europe (Langen, Germany) will continue. We guarantee that we will continue to have competitive models and the best picture quality. The only difference is that our future TV models are assembled in another factory".

