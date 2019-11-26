Panasonic Black Friday deal: a 4K Blu-ray player for just £99

Black Friday deals have already arrived, and here's another. Various retailers have slashed the price of the Panasonic DP-UB150EB 4K Blu-ray player from £129.99 to £99. That's a tasty saving on a five-star spinner.

As we noted in our recent review, the Panasonic DP-UB150EB is a highly-competent 4K Blu-ray player that supports HDR, including HDR10+ and HLG, at a seriously low price.

The DP-UB150EB falls into the 'no-frills' category but delivers on its core responsibilities: punchy picture, impactful sound and impressive value for money. And while there's no wi-fi, apps or display, it can upscale DVDs and Blu-rays to 4K, as well as spin native 4K Blu-rays.

Sound is bold enough to make the most of any blockbuster, with decent detail and dynamics. We were impressed with the picture quality, too. HDR is handled well, with excellent contrast and impressive levels of detail for the money.

The only slight drawback is it doesn't support Dolby Vision HDR, but if you're looking for a punchy picture and solid sound on a tight budget, this is a fantastic buy at £99.