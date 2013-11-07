Trending

Onkyo's iOS-compatible headphones work with high-res audio app

New models have inline controls and mic compatible with current and legacy Apple iOS devices, available from December

Onkyo has some stylish new headphones to go with its new iOS HF Player EQ App we reported on last week.

The £200 ES-CTI300 on-ear and £150 IE-CTI300 in-ear headphones both come with a detachable oxygen-free 6N copper cable with inline controls and a mic for use with Apple iOS devices. They're compatible with all current and legacy iPod, iPhone and iPad models.

MORE: Onkyo HF Player app plays high-resolution audio on iPhones

The on-ears have a silver finish and leather-effect earpads, and are fitted with two 4cm titanium drivers backed by high-capacity bass chambers encased in lightweight aluminium earcups.

As for the in-ears, they use a 14.3mm driver and aluminium/ABS hybrid enclosures. Both models will be on sale in December.

By Andy Clough

