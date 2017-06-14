aptX and aptX HD Bluetooth

High-end wireless codecs including Bluetooth 4.2, Low-Energy and 802.11ac Wi-Fi

High-resolution audio files like FLAC and ALAC, as well as MP3, AAC, PMC and WAV

"Premium audio quality" with AllPlay support for multi-room speakers, up to 32-bit/192kHz resolution via smartphones or DLNA media servers

Support for Amazon Alexa Voice Service and Google Assistant (both of which will be available later this year)

The company's Snapdragon systems-on-chips could also push the price of noise-cancelling headphones down to around £35, according to Techradar.

The new QCC3XXX chip means noise-cancelling technology can change from being flash-based to a faster ROM (Read Only Memory) -based chip. This brings the price down for manufacturers, who will be able to use Qualcomm’s tech rather than building their own.

Qualcomm’s Anthony Murray said, "Today ambient noise-cancellation is very much a premium-end feature. Now you can actually get ambient noise-cancellation in, you could argue, a $40 dollar price-point headset."

Finally, Qualcomm has introduced its latest DDFA audio amplifier technology, which can "deliver much higher fidelity audio and design flexibility" than traditional Class D amplifiers.

Next-generation DDFA, which will be available on the CSRA6620 chipset, will make its way into wireless speakers, soundbars, and networked audio and headphone amplifiers.

The platform includes a controller with eight channel inputs, two channel outputs, microcontroller and configurable audio processor, providing "lower complexity [and a] more cost effective" product.

