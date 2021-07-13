New 6th-gen Apple iPad Mini with smaller bezels 'should be a go' for autumn launch

Apple is planning to unveil a new iPad Mini featuring “the biggest redesign in (its) nine-year history” this fall – that's according to noted tech analyst Mark Gurman, in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter.

The news tallies with March rumours of an iPad Mini Pro from Korean blog Naver, slated to sport a 8.7-inch Liquid Retina display and near bezel-less design, predictions from regular (and largely accurate) tipster Ming-Chi Kuo last year, and last month's clutch of leaked schematics, CAD files and hands-on pics, all of which seem to confirm an Apple tablet with the same chassis size as the previous model but with less bezel and more screen.

Gurman reports that the new iPad Mini “should be a go” for a release this autumn, adding that the design will be similar to the newest iPad Air (2020) and with the latest processor inside.

As noted by 9to5Mac, alongside a larger display with slimmer bezels, the new tablet is also expected to boast faster performance – and we could lose the home button in favour of the Touch ID system, where a sensor is built into a side-mounted power button.

If the leaks, renders and predictions prove correct, the newest 6th generation Apple iPad Mini will mark a sizeable shakeup within the tech giant's smaller tablet portfolio, especially when you consider that the iPad Mini 3, iPad Mini 4, and iPad Mini (2019) design has changed relatively little since its inaugural 2012 iPad Mini.

For now, we wait...

