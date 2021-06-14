iPad Mini with bigger screen, USB-C and no home button looking likely

An iPad Mini 2021 looks to be on its way and the rumours on its size and style appear consistent. The latest clutch of leaked schematics, CAD files and hands-on pics seem to confirm an Apple tablet with the same chassis size as the previous model but with less bezel and more screen.

The images, courtesy of FrontPageTech.com, indicate a display in excess of current 7.9in iPad Mini, available, in part, by the replacing home button for the Touch ID system as found in the iPhone. The edges of the body have also been flattened off to look more like the iPad Air and old iPhone 4/iPhone SE.

The other clear change from the images is that the Lightening connector looks to have disappeared and updated to the more universal USB-C port.

(Image credit: Jon Prosser / FrontPageTech.com)

According to the schematics, what would become the iPad Mini 6 measures 206.3mm x 137.8mm x 6.1mm. There also looks to be an improved speaker system too but there's no word on whether or not the 3.5mm headphones socket is present or otherwise.

FPT's sources state that the iPad Mini 2021 will come in three colours (silver, black and gold), will ship with 5G connectivity and Apple's A14 processor (as found in the iPad Air) by the end of the year.

The other interesting note is that there also looks to be support for a smaller Apple Pencil Mini images of which may have been leaked some time ago and misrecognised as the third generation of the standard Apple Pencil.

We look forward to brining you more about the display tech itself as we head towards the new iPad Mini launch.

