NAD's third-generation Blu-ray player, the T 567, has just gone on sale for £599.

It's 3D capable, uses the latest BD Profile 5.0 for showing BD Live and Bonus View content, and decodes high-definition audio as well as supporting MP3, WMA and AAC audio playback.

There's UPnP and DLNA wi-fi connectivity for hooking up to the web and streaming of digital media from a PC/Mac.

Smartphone apps such as Twonky ot RiverMote can be used to turn an iPhone or iPad into a media controller for all media contents stored on a PC, Mac or network storage device (NAS).

The user can also insert a FAT32/FAT16 formatted USB drive and record audio tracks from a CD through a front-panel USB drive, or connect to automated home control systems such as Control 4, Crestron and AMX via the IR input.

