Monitor Audio's acclaimed Bronze speaker series enters sixth generation

Monitor Audio has announced the next generation of its renowned Bronze Series of budget speakers.

The sixth generation of the line comprises eight models: there are two standmounters (Bronze 50 and Bronze 100) and two floorstanders (Bronze 200 and Bronze 500), with a centre speaker (Bronze C150), surround speaker (Bronze FX), Dolby Atmos speaker (Bronze AMS) and subwoofer (Bronze W10) rounding out the range for AV use. Pricing for the range starts at £260 with the Bronze 50s (full pricing is below).

Monitor Audio says the range takes both performance and build quality further to make the best Bronze Series yet – an expected but nevertheless bold claim considering how successful the range has been. Earlier generations of Bronze speakers have picked up many What Hi-Fi? Awards and five-star reviews over the years, with the three-time-award-winning Bronze 2 from 2015 even included in our list of the best 13 Monitor Audio products of all time.

Boldly (perhaps riskily), given that success, Monitor Audio has opted not to simply upgrade the existing Bronze models, but to design new speakers from the ground up.

(Image credit: Future)

Even the dimensions are new, with the new cabinets generally a little larger than the equivalents from the previous generation. The Bronze 100, the bigger of the two standmounters and arguably the core model in the range, is in fact dimensionally identical to the Silver 100, so a fair bit larger than the Bronze 2 it replaces. It features a larger driver, too - an 8in, single-piece C-CAM dome rather than the 6.5in unit of before. Monitor Audio is keen to point out that this isn't a cost-reduced Silver driver, but a custom, bespoke Bronze driver.

The entry-level Bronze 50 is bigger and more of a 'proper' stereo speaker than the outgoing Bronze 1, too, which was often thought of as more of a satellite speaker for surround systems.

The C-CAM gold dome tweeter also now features a uniform dispersion waveguide for greater dispersion of sound. It sits behind a new version of the honeycomb-speckled grille first seen on the Silver range. Monitor Audio is keen that its speakers be instantly recognisable, and it seems that this tweeter grille is key to that.

It certainly gives the new Bronze speakers a very smart appearance, particularly when combined with the clean lines, lack of a front-facing reflex port (it's now been moved to the rear), and new finishes, which consist of white, black, walnut and a very fetching 'urban grey'.

(Image credit: Future)

The new Atmos topper is an exciting addition. Surprisingly, it's the first speaker of its type that Monitor Audio has produced, and is designed to dimensionally match the 6in-driver speakers - so the Bronze 50 standmounter and Bronze 200 floorstander. It has its own, upward-firing 4.5in driver.

We have in fact now briefly heard the new Bronze 100 as part of the Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2020. We'll be delivering some early impressions of that in the next few days. Monitor Audio is expecting the range to arrive in shops around May, and we expect to have a full review around then. In the meantime, here's the full line-up and all of the expected pricing:

Bronze 50 standmounter - £260

Bronze 100 standmounter - £325

Bronze 200 floorstander - £570

Bronze 500 floorstander - £770

Bronze C150 centre - £175

Bronze W10 subwoofer - £525

Bronze FX surround - £300

Bronze AMS Atmos topper - £300

MORE:

Best budget hi-fi speakers 2020

Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2020: all the details and what to expect

Neil Young slams the MacBook Pro's 'Fisher-Price' sound quality