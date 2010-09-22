As Sony's PS3 steps up its compatibility with the format, bringing 3D Blu-ray playback to the machine, Microsoft's Xbox and Entertainment Director, Stephen McGill, has seemingly confirmed the Xbox won't adopt Blu-ray.

Speaking to the Xbox 360 Achievements website, he was asked if Xbox should adopt Blu-ray: "I think people now recognise what a smart decision it was to keep the pricing low, and actually Blu-ray is going to be passed by as a format.

"People have moved through from DVDs to digital downloads and digital streaming, so we offer full HD 1080p Blu-ray quality streaming instantly, no download, no delay. So, who needs Blu-ray?" he said.

There have been rumours about external Blu-ray drives for the Xbox 360 for some time but it looks more certain than ever that the console's adoption of HD will be solely via downloadable content.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook