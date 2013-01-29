Libratone has announced a free software update for its family of wireless speakers, bringing wireless music streaming to Android devices and PCs.

The Libratone Zipp, Live and Lounge speakers already support AirPlay on iOS devices, but the new update adds Android support using DLNA.

The update comes alongside a price drop for the Live and Lounge speakers, down to £450 and £1099 respectively. The Libratone Zipp remains at £330.

DLNA allows you to stream music from compatible Android and Windows devices - including phones, tablets and PCs - to the Libratone speakers.

The update also extends PlayDirect, Libratone's WiFi Direct feature for streaming without a wireless network, to the Libratone Lounge and Libratone Live speakers. Now all three, including the Libratone Zipp, support PlayDirect for playback without a WiFi network.

The update is a free over-the-air update and also promises "improved sound performance on all three units". This update comes ahead of a Libratone Android app due for launch later this month.

All three Libratone speakers are on sale now, and the update is now live.

See also: read our Libratone Live review

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter.

Join us on Facebook.