LG’s OLED-rivalling QNED Mini LED TVs will launch in July

LG Electronics has announced that its new QNED Mini LED TVs will start rolling out worldwide from July. The QNED99, QNED95, QNED90 and QNED85 span 65-inches to 86-inches and will launch first in North America before arriving in other regions in the coming weeks.

The new QNEDs combine quantum dot, and NanoCell technologies with a mini LED backlight to increase brightness and the number of dimming zones. LG has said that the top-of-the-line 86-inch 8K QNED TV will be backlit by approximately 30,000 LEDs creating approximately 2500 local dimming zones, which LG says will deliver a contrast ratio ten times better than conventional LCD TVs.

Both of the 8K models are set to feature the top-of-the-range Alpha 9 Gen 4 processor, while the rest of the spec sheet includes support for Dolby Vision/IQ, HDR10, HLG, ALLM, HGiG, along with LG's own dynamic range technology, HDR 10 Pro.

All models offer 120 Hz native refresh rates with AMD FreeSync, and as announced yesterday, the QNED99 will offer Dolby Vision gaming at 4K/120Hz. Elsewhere expect to see Dolby Atmos, Google Assistant & Alexa Built-in, Apple Airplay 2, LG's Magic Remote, ThinQ AI and webOS 6.0 smart TV features.

LG has not yet released the pricing for the line-up, but some retailers already have certain models available for pre-order. The QNED99 set is currently listed at £3999 ($3497) for the 65-inch model, £5999 ($4797) for the 75-inch model and £7999 ($6497) for the flagship 86-inch model.

The prices for the 4K QNED90 start at £2499 ($1,997) for the 65-inch, with the 75-inch and 86-inch sets at £3699 ($2997) and $3997, respectively.

We'll bring you pricing for the other models as and when it's released.

