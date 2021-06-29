Support for 4K@120Hz with Dolby Vision is rolling out to some LG TVs now

Microsoft has been promising Dolby Vision gaming via the Xbox Series X for some time now. In fact, some so-called Xbox Insider testers have been able to play games in Dolby Vision since May.

Paving the way for a wider rollout, Microsoft recently added a new check in the Xbox's '4K TV Details' page, which tells you which of the console's many formats can be handled by the TV to which it's connected. This new check tells users whether their TV can support Dolby Vision for gaming at 4K 120Hz and, at the time it was added, no TV could pass it.

That's now changed. Always keen to be at the forefront of gaming tech, LG quickly released beta software to fix the issue and has now pushed out an official update that enables Dolby Vision gaming at 4K 120Hz on its new C1 and G1 OLEDs.

"Firmware version 03.15.27, now rolling out, makes LG’s C1 and G1 series OLED TVs the first in the world capable of supporting incredible Dolby Vision HDR at 4K 120Hz on compatible platforms," reads today's LG press release.

Other premium models in the LG 2021 TV lineup, including the OLED Z1, QNED Mini LED QNED99 and NanoCell NANO99, are set to receive the update in July. A selection of 2020 TV models are also apparently "being tested for Dolby Vision gaming in either 60Hz or 120Hz". Our expectation is that core models from last year, such as the CX and GX, will eventually get full support. Whether owners of 2019 models such as the C9 and E9 will also get it remains to be seen.

Today's update also boasts a refreshed Game Dashboard for LG sets with Game Optimizer. The floating onscreen menu that lets you quickly switch up your TV's settings suit different game genres without pausing the action.

In the market for an OLED TV that will max out the graphics capability of your next-gen games console? There's every reason to consider an LG C1 or G1. Meanwhile, Samsung is reportedly bringing HDR10+ to gaming, including the Xbox Series X and PS5.

