LG unveils new flagship earbuds with Dolby Head Tracking for spatial audio

LG has unveiled its latest Tone Free wireless noise cancelling earbuds, including a flagship model that supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby head-tracking for immersive spatial audio.

The T90 Tone Free earbuds sit at the top of LG’s four-strong headphone range, and the brand claims that they are the world’s first wireless earbuds to support Dolby Head Tracking across all content and devices using an audio virtualiser designed by Dolby specifically for earbuds.

Dolby’s head tracking technology, similar to the spatial audio processing featured on the likes of Apple AirPods, Beats Studio Buds, and Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro, Buds Live and Buds 2, aims to create a more enveloping, three-dimensional listening experience by adjusting the sound of movies, music and games as your head moves.

It’s not just Dolby that’s had a helping hand in the T90 earbuds; LG also continues its long association with audio electronics manufacturer Meridian. The headphones include Meridian’s Headphone Spatial Processing (HSP), which the company says presents “a full, more natural sound stage with a clear centre image – making one feel like they’re listening to music played through a real stereo sound system.”

The T90 earbuds can deliver 24-bit/96kHz high-resolution audio courtesy of Snapdragon Sound and offer active noise cancellation with LG’s Double Step ANC Algorithm and Real-Time ANC Optimiser. LG says the Double Step ANC Algorithm uses a new filter with a higher sampling rate than previous models to cancel out external noises more effectively. Meanwhile, the Real Time ANC Optimiser automatically adjusts the ANC performance by analysing the fit and position of the buds inside the user’s ear via internal microphones.

The new T90 headphones offer up to nine hours of use on a single charge, with the case providing a further 20, and only one hour of charging is needed to get the buds up to full power. As with previous models, LG includes its UVnano charging case, which uses ultraviolet light to help keep the earbuds hygienically clean.

The multi-tasking case can also double as a Bluetooth transmitter using LG’s Plug & Wireless feature, similar to that found on Bowers and Wilkins PI7 headphones. With the included USB-C to AUX cable, users can plug the case into the output of equipment such as radios, treadmills and in-flight entertainment and receive wireless audio to their headphones.

Also announced were the TF7 and TF8 Free fit models designed for sports with a shape that twists into the ear for secure placement during vigorous workouts and an IP67 rating for sweat and rain resistance.

The Tone Free fit headphones also include ANC, Meridian HSP technology and the UVnano charging case, with a battery life of 10 hours and up to a total of 30 hours with the charging case.

Pricing for LG’s latest range of Tone Free true wireless earbuds headphones is not yet available, but the new models will be rolled out worldwide from the end of August.

MORE

11 of the best spatial audio tracks in Dolby Atmos on Apple Music

Best wireless earbuds 2022: budget and premium

Wireless headphones are the best they’ve ever been – and yet the wire is more relevant than before





