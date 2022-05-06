KEF teases LS60 Wireless speakers for its 60th anniversary

KEF will unveil the LS60 Wireless speakers on Thursday, May 12th, the firm has announced on Instagram. They'll be launched as part of the company's 60th anniversary celebrations.

KEF hasn't revealed any firm details about the speakers yet, but we can take an educated guess. The LS60 Wireless should follow on from the five-star and Award-winning LS50 Wireless II. The LS50 Wireless II aren't just speakers but an all-in-one wireless system with amplification and wireless streaming built-in, so we assume the LS60 will follow suit. And, looking at the teaser image it appears as though they'll take the form of floorstanding speakers, a first for the line.

KEF has previously said it would celebrate its 60th year by announcing "several new boundary-pushing products" and it looks as though the LS60 Wireless will be one of the first to surface in just six days.

KEF has good reason to celebrate its 60th anniversary. The company was founded in 1961 by Raymond Cooke, a BBC-trained engineer who went on to work for Gilbert Briggs at Wharfedale for five years, before branching out on his own to experiment in plastic driver cones. KEF has since launched all manner of speakers (wireless, home theatre, in-ceiling, etc), subwoofers, headphones, and more.

We can't wait to see and hear the latest addition to KEF's wireless family, so be sure to check back on Thursday when we'll bring you all the breaking news.

