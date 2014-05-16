JBL has announced its latest range of Synchros headphones – the E-Series. The range consists of in-ear, on-ear and over-ear models, and features the company's PureBass sound technology.

The Synchros E50BTs (above) are the only over-ear model in the range and come with 50mm drivers, along with PureBass to offer "an expansive soundstage with the clarity and precision of a 10Hz to 24kHz frequency range".

The E50BTs also feature Bluetooth connectivity for wireless playback and ShareMe technology, which lets you stream music to other ShareMe-equipped headphones.

Hands-free calling can be enabled at the touch of a button and, thanks to JBL's Pure Konnexx technology, voices are given extra clarity. A built-in, rechargeable Li-ion battery claims to provide up to 18 hours of playback time.

The E50BT headphones feature an ergonomic headband with 3D hinges and soft leatherette ear cups for extra comfort. The Synchros E50BT headphones will be available from the end of June for £110.

JBL has announced two pairs of on-ear headphones within the range: the Synchros E40BT (above) and Synchros E30. The E40BT, like the E50BT, feature Bluetooth wireless connectivity and ShareMe functionality.

As the name suggests, the E40BTs sport 40mm drivers and boast a 10Hz to 24kHz frequency range. A built-in Li-ion battery offers up to 16 hours of playback and, when the battery does run out, an auxiliary cable is included for wired listening.

Hands-free calling is available at the touch of a button and an ear cup-based microphone with Pure Konnexx echo-cancellation technology aims to provide clear voice transmission.

JBL has once again opted for leatherette cushions for comfort and 3D aluminium swivel hinges give the benefit of easier portability. The Synchros E40BTs will be available from the end of May in four colours for £80.

The Synchros E30s, meanwhile, lose Bluetooth support but remain just as portable thanks to 3D swivel hinges and detachable cable with one button remote/microphone. Features include the 30mm drivers, as well as PureBass performance.

The E30 on-ear headphones will be available in four different colours from the end of May for £60.

The final pair in the Synchros range are the E10 in-ears with JBL Signature Sound and PureBass performance, while lightweight, angled ear-tubes with 8mm drivers claim to provide an optimal fit to reduce ambient noise.

Like the rest of the range, the E10s feature a one button remote/microphone. The E10 in-ear headphones will be available in four colours from the end of the May for £35.

by Max Langridge

