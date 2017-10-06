As one might hope of a brand’s latest flagship headphone, the HP-3s are “the most impressive headphone Klipsch has ever created,” according to Vlad Grodzinskiy, senior manager of product development.

Hand-assembled by Klipsch, the handsome over-ears feature – like the rest of the models in the Heritage range – wooden ear cups, magnetic and removable sheepskin ear pads, and hand-stitched cowhide headband.

The 52mm biodynamic drivers have a free-edge design Klipsch claims improves clarity and reduces colouration, and are supposedly capable of delivering a soundstage on a par with the company’s best speakers.

With impedance of just 25 ohms, they are able to work just as easily with smartphones and portable music players as they are with amplifiers.

The HP-3s are available in walnut, ebony or oak wood finishes, and come equipped with 1.4m and 2m removable cables, a 6.3mm adapter and a headphone stand.

Priced at $1199, they can be pre-ordered today - shipping is due to begin in November.



