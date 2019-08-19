Get a free Echo Dot with this 50in 4K TV deal – just $250

Thinking of upgrading your TV from HD to 4K, or from 40in to 50in – or both? Then you might want to check out Best Buy's latest deal on the Insignia 50in 4K UHD Fire TV Edition, which not only cuts $100 off the already cheap price but also chucks in a free Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker (worth $50).

In other words, you can get yourself a large-screen 4K smart TV (which is very well reviewed by Best Buy shoppers) and a five-star smart speaker, and save $150 in the process.

As the name suggests, the Insignia Fire TV Edition set comes with Amazon's Fire TV experience built-in, meaning direct access to streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video and BBC iPlayer on the Fire interface.

It throws in an Alexa-enabled voice control remote for good measure, too. Simply press its microphone button and say “Find dramas,” and Alexa will show results across its integrated apps and channels.

Want to take the process of pressing a button out of things; to get completely hands-free voice control? You can pair the Insignia with the free Echo Dot via the Amazon app. You can launch apps, search for your favourite TV shows, play music, crank up the volume and control Alexa-enabled smart home gadgets – all without lifting a finger.

Best of all, your smart TV should get smarter every time Amazon unleashes new Alexa skills and features via automatic over-the-air software updates.

Tempted? Best Buy's free Amazon Echo Dot offer is available while stocks last, so we'd advise those wanting to take the plunge to be quick with their clicks.

