German designer brand Loewe announces new Bild i series of TVs for Australia

With Loewe ‘getting the band together’ under new ownership, we’ve been waiting to see what the first new TV releases will be. Now, following the Bild s and Bild v OLED ranges, the new Bild i range has been announced for an October launch in Australia.

Again they use 4K OLED panels, here in 48-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch sizes, presented in a softer aesthetic with rounder styling and a rear panel covered with fabric, much like the top-of-the-line Loewe Bild s.77 model.

The Bild i can come either with invisible sound from concealed speakers, or as the IS option of higher-quality sound from an eight-driver Klang soundbar below the screen. This can also be combined with the new Loewe Klang Sub5 modular subwoofer, and/or extended to a complete all-in-one home cinema system.

The TVs support both Dolby Vision HDR and passthrough of Dolby Atmos sound thanks to their four 4K-compatible HDMI inputs including eARC, HFR and ALLM, and as is often the case with Loewe, ongoing enhancements via firmware update.

They also utilise Loewe’s new OS7 system, promising access to streaming services including Netflix, YouTube and Amazon Prime. OS7 is based on the VIDAA operating system used by Hisense, which is a long-term partner of Loewe – indeed as Loewe’s European team pointed out to us in a video briefing for EISA editors, VIDAA is itself based on an earlier Loewe OS and software stacks which are still there in the VIDAA coding: goes around, comes around!

Key differentiating factors compared with competitors are the standard inclusion of a 1TB hard drive for recording broadcast TV, and the nice choice of ways for the screen to integrate into the home.

They are wall-mountable, along with choices of the included high-quality swivelling table base in basalt grey, or the optional floorstand (pictured above) which allows the TV to rotate in a freestanding position.

You may encounter images of this TV on Loewe’s new floor2ceiling pole stand, but the Australian distributor (Indi Imports) has decided not to bring this option into the country.

Prices are AU$3999 for the 48-inch (AU$4699 with the floorstand option), AU$4999 / AU$5799 for the 55-inch, and AU$6499 / AU$7399 for the 65-inch.