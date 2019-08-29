Fyne Audio introduces its first 'Special Production' loudspeaker

We're familiar with the concept of 'special editions' – limited production runs of souped-up products – and here we have Fyne Audio's take on the idea with its F502SP (Special Production) floorstanding loudspeaker.

It takes the driver, crossover and bass tuning expertise used in Fyne's F700 series and incorporates it in the more compact and affordable F500 cabinet design.

"SP models distil some of the very best components and engineering from across the Fyne Audio range into a unique loudspeaker, personally tuned by technical director, Dr Paul Mills, and handcrafted in the UK," the company says.

The SP takes the F502 as its starting point, and uses a 20cm IsoFlare driver and 20cm bass/mid driver derived from the F702. They feature a rigid multi-fibre cone with FyneFlute roll surround and the F702’s 25mm magnesium diaphragm compression tweeter with HF wave guide.

The F502SP uses a rigid multi-fibre cone with FyneFlute roll surround (Image credit: Fyne Audio)

Fyne Audio has also enhanced the original F502’s BassTrax porting system, adding a full aluminium sandwich plinth Tractrix profile bass diffuser developed for the premium F1 series. And there's a newly developed crossover as well.

To distinguish it from the standard F502, the Fyne Audio F502SP is available in three special piano gloss finishes: black or white, each costing £3500, or a deep gloss lacquered walnut veneer (as used on the premium F700 series) at £4000.

