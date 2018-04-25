Retail giant Amazon has posted an email subscription page for a ‘Fire TV Cube’, prompting those interested in the new product to sign up for more information. However, there currently isn’t any further information, with ‘details coming soon’.

The page was spotted by AFTVnews, which has previously reported other Amazon leaks, and suggests a new TV video streamer will soon be revealed.

Launched last September, the existing Fire TV 4K has Alexa voice control via its Alexa-enabled remote.

The cube-shaped newcomer could feature an Echo Dot-like top panel with the familiar blue LED light bar enabling voice commands. The light through the teaser image (above) appears to confirm that.

Last year, AFTVnews reported that such a device would also have far-field microphones, a built-in speaker and an IR emitter for controlling other TV and home cinema kit.

If this is Amazon’s new flagship video streamer, we’d expect it to match the current model’s support for 4K, HDR10 and Dolby Atmos. It may have a faster processor, too.

The Fire TV Cube is unlikely to introduce Dolby Vision compatibility – an HDR format Amazon hasn’t previously backed – but could be the first streamer to support the rival metadata HDR format, HDR10+, now Amazon Prime Video has started to stream it.

Perhaps this could be the Fire TV to dethrone the class-leading Apple TV 4K.

MORE:

Best video streaming services 2018

Google 4K Pixel Player set to rival Amazon Fire TV Stick?

Amazon Prime Video vs Netflix - which is better?

Dolby Atmos now available on Netflix

Roku Streaming Stick Plus review