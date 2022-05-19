Denon reveals PMA-900HNE HEOS streaming amplifier and matching CD player

Denon has kicked off High-End Munich 2022 by announcing two new additions to its 900 Series. The PMA-900HNE is the firm's first integrated stereo amplifier with HEOS streaming built-in, while the DCD-900NE is a matching CD player with USB playback.

The PMA-900HNE checks just about every streaming box you can think of, from wi-fi network connectivity and Bluetooth, to Apple AirPlay 2 and multi-room capability via 'HEOS Built-in' (HEOS lets you stream music from Tidal, Spotify, et al, as well as other networked devices).

At 85W per channel, the PMA-900HNE should have enough oomph to drive most loudspeakers. Its high-resolution audio capabilities stretch to 24-bit/192 kHz, while the specially designed, "oversized power supply" (jam-packed with capacitors) aims to maximise sound quality.

"The [PMA-900HNE] is the perfect starting building block for the new generation of music enthusiasts, giving access to digital music and streaming with the superb Denon sound at an affordable price," says Trip Randall, Denon's brand president.

Feeling flush? You might want to pair Denon's new streaming amp with the matching CD player.

(Image credit: Denon)

The DCD-900NE, which takes the baton from the DCD-800NE, boasts the "most advanced" version of Denon's proprietary AL32 Processing Plus digital processing tech, which analyses the waveforms of digital files and uses algorithms to smooth out the analogue wave pattern. In short, it should help to bring out the delicate nuances in whatever you are listening to.

Like the 800 Series, the DCD-900NE sports an integrated USB port that supports high-resolution audio playback up to PCM 24-bit/192kHz and DSD 5.6MHz, so you will be able to use those impressive internal components with non-CD tracks.

The PMA-900HNE amplifier will be available from July for £899 ($849, AU$1499), while the DCD-900NE CD player will go on sale in June for £499 ($449, AU$999), alongside Denon's newly unveiled high-current amp, the PMA-1700NE.

