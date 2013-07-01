If you're in the market for a new iPod dock, then you'll no doubt have your head-turned by the latest offer on the Denon Cocoon iPod dock.

Denon is offering a free pair of headphones, worth £129, should you buy the Denon Cocoon iPod dock any day in July.

Of course you'll need £399 for the Denon Cocoon in the first place but then a free pair of Bluetooth headphones will be yours.

The Denon "Exercise Freak" AH-W150 in-ear headphones are naturally aimed at sporty types and are not only waterproof but also come with wireless Bluetooth connectivity and an in-line mic and control.

The Denon Cocoon dock is available in both white and black, offers an iPod dock, wireless AirPlay connectivity, and works with the Denon Remote app, available on Android, iOS and Windows Phone.

More details on the Denon Cocoon iPod dock is available in our original news story.

by Theo Penrice

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook