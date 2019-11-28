Bose Black Friday: save $300 on Bose SoundTouch 300 soundbar

Looking for a new home cinema set-up this Black Friday? If you want to beef up your sound without crowding the lounge with a surround sound system, this Bose soundbar could be for you. And now it has $300 off!
The Bose SoundTouch 300 usually costs $699, but now it can be yours for just $399. Bargain.
The Bose SoundTouch 300 offers a loud, expansive sound, with a vast array of streaming features, and a great user experience through the smartphone app.
The sound might not be the absolute best around, but it's still more than competent. And now that it has had a huge discount, it sounds that much sweeter.
Its looks are nice and discreet too, so it won't draw your eye away from what's happening on screen.
Not convinced? Browse our pick of the best Black Friday soundbar deals.
