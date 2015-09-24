Trending

Canton enters Bluetooth speaker market with Musicbox XS

By

After achieving great results with its soundbases, Canton hopes to find similar success with its first Bluetooth speaker.

German manufacturer Canton is to launch the Musicbox XS, the first in a new series of portables.

The Bluetooth speaker aims to deliver a hi-fi sound from its compact body, and will benefit from Canton’s 40+ years of hi-fi knowledge.

It features Bluetooth 4.0 with aptX for a higher-quality sound and NFC for instant pairing with compatible devices.

Two Musicbox speakers can be connected together to create a stereo pair, with each speaker offering 10 hours of playback from a single charge. A 3.5mm auxiliary input is available for a wired connection.

Richard Chatley, Canton business manager at Computers Unlimited said: “The Musicbox range provides that unique Canton sound whenever and wherever you want it.”

“As well as class-leading sound at the price, the Musicbox XS offers superb build quality and features.”

The Canton Musicbox XS will be available from early October for £150.

MORE: Best Bluetooth speakers 2015