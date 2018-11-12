Black Friday deal: Free five-star Naim Mu-so with Naim/Focal bundle

Black Friday isn’t all about your Amazons and Currys, your fifty quid savings on wireless headphones and hefty discounts on 4K TVs (although there is plenty of that!)

Hi-fi brands and retailers also celebrate the annual occasion…

Through their specialist dealers, and until stocks last, Naim and Focal are now offering five-star Naim Mu-so (£895) and Mu-so Qb (£595) wireless speaker freebies with three system bundles (which themselves also include several five-star products).

Naturally, to get free kit that is worth a lot, you have to spend a lot...

If you buy a Naim Uniti Star system (£3499, 5 stars) and pair of Focal Aria 936 speakers (£1799), you get a free Naim Mu-so Qb .

Up your hi-fi game by purchasing a Naim Uniti Nova system (£4199, 5 stars) and Focal Kanta N2 speakers (£6999), and you get a Naim Mu-so chucked in for free.

The ultimate freebie? A free Mu-so and Mu-so Qb, worth £1395. In other words, a very decent wireless multi-room speaker set-up.

For that you have to invest pretty seriously in a Naim NAC-N-272 streaming pre-amp (£3300, 5 stars), Naim NAP 250 DR power amp (£3199) and Focal Sopra N2 speakers (£9999). But hey, if you were thinking of taking the plunge anyway, now may be a good time.