It’s that time of year again, and we’re back at the Bristol Sound & Vision Show to take a look at all that’s new and exciting in the world of audio and home entertainment.

Speakers are always a big hit at the show and this year is no different. We've rounded-up a selection of the best new speakers to look out for in 2016.

Kicking things off is the new Quad Z Series, followed by the return of Acoustic Energy in the form of the Aego 3 system. We take a good look at the B&W 800 Series Diamond Series, launched at the end of last year, plus the brand new Canton Reference K speakers.

The Focal Sopra No.2 also features, as does the interesting new Q Acoustics Media 7000 2.1 system. Mission is back with the LX Series, while Monitor Audio and Tannoy both have a plethora of new hi-fi speakers.

Last but not least, Wilson Benesch is on hand with its new Discovery II speakers.

